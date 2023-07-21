FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The 10th annual Sitrin "Warrior Retreat" began this Friday at Camp Sitrin, 2751 Graffenburg Road.
Around 60 post-9/11 veterans and their families will spend the weekend at the 142-acre campground.
There will be many events for the veterans to participate in such as axe throwing, eco-friendly water balloon dodgeball, a chili cook-off, frisbee tic-tac-toe and more.
According to the Sitrin Military Program, research has shown that ecotherapy has many healing properties, particularly for those who suffer from PTSD. This is why the event is held annually.
Members of all branches of the military were involved in the event.