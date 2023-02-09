11 year-old named honorary firefighter for his putting out garage fire

Chadwicks, N.Y. -- Quick actions by an 11 year-old boy in Chadwicks in January helped save his neighbor's garage, maybe even his own home.
Willowvale Fire crews were called to Bleachery Place back on January 18th for a garage fire. Carter Carro, who lives next door, was alerted to the fire by his neighbor. Without hesitation, Carter sprang into action. "I went back inside and grabbed a fire extinguisher, went over there pulled the pin aimed at the base and pulled.. pushed... squeezed the lever." Carter tells NEWSChannel 2.
On Thursday night, Carter was recognized for those actions by the Willowvale Fire Company, Chadwicks Town Board, the New Hartford Supervisor and the New Hartford Police Department.
Carter is now an honorary Willowvale firefighter and plans to become a junior firefighter when he turns 16.
He also is working on a Youtube channel dedicated to educating people on safety measures.