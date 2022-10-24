$115 thousand raised at "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- This year's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” was held on Sunday.
More than 15-hundred people took part over the weekend. Raising $115 thousand that will go to support cancer research.
The annual walk was held on the MVCC Campus in Utica. There were people of all ages, many of them dressed in pink.
On top of the 2-mile walk that takes place there was music, food trucks, and a recognition of breast cancer survivors.
The walk was sponsored by the Upstate Cancer Center and they are still taking donations up until Dec. 1. Donations can be sent to MSABC of Utica- AZ9LNZ, PO Box 10727, Rochester, NY 14610.