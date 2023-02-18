12 left homeless following fire on Whitesboro Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y.-- One person was treated for smoke inhalation and 12 people were left homeless after a fire in Utica on Saturday.
Fire crews were called to 2006 Whitesboro St. around 8 a.m.
Firefighters found heavy fire from an occupied attic space. The resident of the attic space was treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were able to limit the largest portion of the damage to that attic space, however the first and second floors did receive some water damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.