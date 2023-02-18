Utica, N.Y.-- 1 person was treated for smoke inhalation and 12 people were left homeless after a fire in Utica. Fire officials say it was called in just after 8 AM at 2006 Whitesboro St. Firefighters found heavy fire from an occupied attic space. The resident of the attic space was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighter were able to limit the largest portion of the damage to that attic space, however the first and second floors did receive some water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
12 left homeless in Utica fire
BenKinne
