12 Oneida County Kids Heading to NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- 12 Oneida County kids from Remsen and Sauquoit have headed to the New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp.
The kids will enjoy a weeklong stay on the shores of Keuka Lake.
The Tour Bus left around noon to bring everyone to the campsite.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, "The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp is a program of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute, Inc. The Sheriffs’ Institute was established in 1979 to assist the office of the Sheriff in advancing education in the criminal justice community, and supporting victims of crime and their families."
According to members from the Sheriff's Office, the goal of the camp is to leave the 9- to 12-year-old children with an experience that will create lifelong memories.
Sergeant Curtis Morgan, who runs the Community Fairs Unit, said he is very excited to help the children have an experience that not many get to have.
The kids will return from summer camp on Saturday, August 5.
For more on the Sheriffs' Institute, click here.