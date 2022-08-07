 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas during the
afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows remain
elevated in the upper 60s to mid-70s offering little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

  • 0
East Utica Classic

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday.

There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause.

Each year the tournament raises money to help a child in need and their family. This year’s tournament is coming to the aid of 3 year-old Harlow Hallam.

Harlow was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation called RNF13. The money raised from the tournament will help the Hallam family with her medical and day-to-day expenses.  

“Overall it’s a great feeling,” says Joe Cracchiolo, President of the East Utica Classic. “It’s a great feeling that the community has so much loyalty and support for us, and that we can give back through the community. It’s just a great feeling being able to help everybody.”

For more information on the East Utica Classic, or to donate and help out a family in need, just go to euclassic.com.

Recommended for you