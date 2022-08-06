14 displaced after building collapse in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. - 14 people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a building in Herkimer collapsed Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4:41 p.m. on Park Avenue next to the Herkimer Post Office.
According to a statement from the American Red Cross, the Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to ten adults and four children, ages 1 and 2, and two 5-year-olds.
Debris falling from the building also injured a woman while she was inside her car driving through the parking lot. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is not yet known at this time.
Mike Moody, Herkimer Fire Chief said Herkimer Police Department and Fire Department are staying on the scene to monitor the building and ensure the safety of the public. A fence has been put up around the structure to keep people away.
Moody said as of Friday night, village offices are determining who the building belongs to. Previously, it was the former Williams Furniture building but has been vacant for years.
The chief tells NewsChannel 2 that the next steps will take place on Monday where the town will decide on demolition.
This is a developing story.