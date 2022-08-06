 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95-100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

14 displaced after building collapse in Herkimer

  • Updated
  • 0
14 displaced after building collapse in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. - 14 people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a building in Herkimer collapsed Friday afternoon. 

It happened around 4:41 p.m. on Park Avenue next to the Herkimer Post Office. 

According to a statement from the American Red Cross, the Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to ten adults and four children, ages 1 and 2, and two 5-year-olds.

Debris falling from the building also injured a woman while she was inside her car driving through the parking lot. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is not yet known at this time. 

Mike Moody, Herkimer Fire Chief said Herkimer Police Department and Fire Department are staying on the scene to monitor the building and ensure the safety of the public. A fence has been put up around the structure to keep people away. 

Moody said as of Friday night, village offices are determining who the building belongs to. Previously, it was the former Williams Furniture building but has been vacant for years. 

The chief tells NewsChannel 2 that the next steps will take place on Monday where the town will decide on demolition. 

This is a developing story.

Recommended for you