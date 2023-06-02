15-year-old struck by truck along Route 20 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, NY (WKTV) - State Police in Richfield Springs say a 15-year-old was hit by a pick-up truck early Friday morning along State Route 20 in the Town of Richfield.
Police say the boy was hit just before 2:30 a.m.
Investigation revealed the driver noticed a person laying in the roadway and was unable to avoid hitting the person.
The person got up, went to the shoulder of the road and collapsed according to police.
He was transported by Bridgewater EMS to Bridgewater Fire Department then transported by LifeNet to Upstate Medical Center.
He is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pick up was not injured and was cooperative with New York State Police.