16 MOBOCES students head to SkillsUSA State Competition in April

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Sixteen MOBOCES students will be on their way to the SkillsUSA State Competition set for April, after earning top-three finishes in their contests at the regional meet in February.
Fifty CTE students represented MOBOCES at regions which was held back on Feb. 10. The team earned 11 awards, nine individual and two team. That includes four first-place finishes. The students who qualified for states, represent 10 events, seven high schools and six CTE programs.
SkillsUSA allows students to compete in career-focused contests where they can demonstrate technical, employment and leadership skills.
MOBOCES state competitors are:
- Cosmetology: Ty Hatzinger, Camden, Cosmetology - First
- Cosmetology: Katie Schultz, Madison, Cosmetology - Third
- Crime Scene Investigation (team): Peyton Graham, Camden; Ryan Grant, Rome; Isabelle Tharrett, Rome, all Criminal Justice - Third
- Customer Service: Kylie Watts, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Cosmetology - Second
- Electrical Construction Wiring: Gianni Liberatore, Camden, Electrical/HVAC - Third
- Health Knowledge Bowl (team): Natalie Hurd, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill; Kendall Lee, Rome; Peyton Narolis, Camden; and Abby Seaton, Morrisville-Eaton, all in Advanced Health Science - Second
- Motorcycle Service Technology: Andrew Litwak, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Outdoor Power Equipment - First
- Nail Care: Ivy Murphy, Camden, Cosmetology - First
- Pin Design: Scott Josephs, Stockbridge Valley, Graphic Design - Third
- Power Equipment Technology: Ethan Nagel, Hamilton, Outdoor Power Equipment - First
- Small Engine Service: Jacob Brooks, Morrisville-Eaton, Outdoor Power Equipment - Third