Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'1776' mural to be displayed at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

1776 Mural

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute have joined forces to display a '1776' mural in an effort to create discussion around the musical, which is coming to the theatre on Feb. 10.

The piece of art was created by American Repertory Theater and young artists from Artists for Humanity. The organization is a Boston-based nonprofit that helps under-resourced teens.

Starting off the event will be a 'First Friday Happy Hour' at Munson-William's Root Sculpture Court on Feb. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will be much to enjoy along with the mural including, music by Monk Rowe, food by O'Connor's Feast, festivities and a cash bar.

Tickets to see '1776' at The Stanley are now on sale and can be purchased at the box office or online.