184-Year-Old Madison County Fair Starts Today

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- The Madison County Fair, which dates back to 1839, begins today and runs through Sunday.
It's held at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Brookfield.
The Barnyard Olympics are tonight at 6.
There are plenty of rides, games and fair food, as well as daily live music.
Also, there are 4-H programs, livestock exhibits, agricultural displays, demonstrations, and educational contests.
One of the big draws—the grandstand events—include stock car races, a demolition derby and truck-and-tractor pulls.
Gates opened at 11 a.m. today.
General admission is $5; grandstand admission is $10.
