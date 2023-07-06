 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

184-Year-Old Madison County Fair Starts Today

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County Fair

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- The Madison County Fair, which dates back to 1839, begins today and runs through Sunday.

It's held at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Brookfield.

The Barnyard Olympics are tonight at 6.

There are plenty of rides, games and fair food, as well as daily live music.

Also, there are 4-H programs, livestock exhibits, agricultural displays, demonstrations, and educational contests.

One of the big draws—the grandstand events—include stock car races, a demolition derby and truck-and-tractor pulls.

Gates opened at 11 a.m. today.

General admission is $5; grandstand admission is $10.

We will have more coverage of the Madison County Fair during the Live at Five Newshour.

In the meantime, for more on the Madison County Fair, click here

