2 Bicyclists Injured After Being Hit in Town of Paris

PARIS, N.Y. -- Two bicyclists are recovering from injuries they received when they were hit by a car early Sunday evening.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Holly Vaughn and 31-year-old joseph Lavarnway, both of Sauquoit, were riding bicycles north, against traffic on Mohawk Street in Paris, when they were hit by a car driven southbound by 56-year-old Frank Leone of Sauquoit.
Both Vaughn and Lavarnway were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Leone and his passenger, 57-year-old Meschelle Leone of Herkimer, were uninjured in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office says no tickets have been issued yet.
The investigation is ongoing.