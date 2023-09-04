 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 Bicyclists Injured After Being Hit in Town of Paris

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS, N.Y. -- Two bicyclists are recovering from injuries they received when they were hit by a car early Sunday evening.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Holly Vaughn and 31-year-old joseph Lavarnway, both of Sauquoit, were riding bicycles north, against traffic on Mohawk Street in Paris, when they were hit by a car driven southbound by 56-year-old Frank Leone of Sauquoit.

Both Vaughn and Lavarnway were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leone and his passenger, 57-year-old Meschelle Leone of Herkimer, were uninjured in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office says no tickets have been issued yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Recommended for you