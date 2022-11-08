2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat.
On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street.
Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the victim who stated that he was walking on the street when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and several people he knows got out and approached him.
According to the victim, a male pointed a gun toward him, and told him not to fight back, and a female then began to hit him repeatedly with a metal baseball bat.
The victim was sent to a Syracuse area hospital for treatment.
The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, and on Monday, both suspects were found.
Tajmere Phillips, 20, of Utica, was charged with assault and menacing and Shamiya Phillip, 38, of Utica, was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.