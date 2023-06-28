2 members of the Lowville Police Department Arrested

LOWVILLE, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested two members of the Lowville Police Department following an investigation.
The two arrested were Chief Randy L. Roggie, 59, and Sergeant Philip K. Turck, 47.
According to State Police, Roggie is charged with official misconduct and Turck is charged with a count of falsifying business records, a count of official misconduct and three counts of petit larceny.
Roggie and Turck were issued appearance tickets and are to appear in the Town of Lowville Court on July 6.