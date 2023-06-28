 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

2 members of the Lowville Police Department Arrested

LOWVILLE, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested two members of the Lowville Police Department following an investigation. 

The two arrested were Chief Randy L. Roggie, 59, and Sergeant Philip K. Turck, 47.

According to State Police, Roggie is charged with official misconduct and Turck is charged with a count of falsifying business records, a count of official misconduct and three counts of petit larceny

Roggie and Turck were issued appearance tickets and are to appear in the Town of Lowville Court on July 6.

