2 men die in head-on snowmobile crash in Lewis County

MONTAGUE, N.Y. – Two men were killed in a head-on snowmobile crash in Lewis County early Friday morning.
New York State Police were called to the scene on Rector Road in the town of Montague around 12:45 a.m.
Police say 44-year-old Charles Eldred Jr., of Canandaigua, was traveling east on Trail C5B and 64-year-old Nicholas Klym, of New Jersey, was heading west when the two collided.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police say it appears Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash happened.
The investigation is ongoing.