2 Utica men facing drug charges after traffic stop

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. - Two Utica men are facing drug charges after Utica police say a large amount of crack cocaine was found during a traffic stop. 

Donovan Rivera, 24, and 25-year-old Diemtri Silvagnol were stopped Saturday, Feb. 26, around 7 p.m. 

Police say Silvagnol was driving with a suspended license and Rivera had outstanding warrants. 

Police tell NewsChannel 2 they found a felony weight of crack cocaine, packing materials, and $1,200 in cash inside the car.

Both men are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

