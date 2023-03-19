20-car pileup closes Thruway eastbound between Utica and Westmoreland

WHITESBORO, N.Y.-- Rescue crews are on the scene of a major accident on the New York State Thruway eastbound between Utica and Westmoreland.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. as snowy weather led to slippery roads across the area.
A spokesperson for New York State Department of Transportation says at least 20 vehicles are involved.
Multiple ambulances are on scene and the Thruway is closed between exits 31 and 32.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel at this time.
It is not yet clear how many people are hurt or the extent of any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.