2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
As part of the Ceremony, Sheriff Robert Maciol pinned badges on the Oneida County graduates, Sheriff Scott Scherer pinned the Herkimer County graduates, and Sheriff Todd Hood pinned the Madison County graduate.
This year's graduating Correction Officers are:
Allana Schwartz - Oneida County
Savannah Tittle - Oneida County
Shawn Yocum - Oneida County
Robert Hughes - Oneida County
Demetria Lunny - Oneida County
Jack Oczkowski - Oneida County
Kamren Patnode - Oneida County
Tyler Pelton - Oneida County
Douglas Hight - Herkimer County
Jalen Hubbard - Herkimer County
Connor Koppany - Herkimer County
Matthew Molinari - Madison County
Sheriff Maciol congratulated all the graduates on their accomplishments.