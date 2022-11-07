 Skip to main content
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced

2022 Corrections Officer graduates

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.

As part of the Ceremony, Sheriff Robert Maciol pinned badges on the Oneida County graduates, Sheriff Scott Scherer pinned the Herkimer County graduates, and Sheriff Todd Hood pinned the Madison County graduate.

This year's graduating Correction Officers are:

Allana Schwartz - Oneida County

Savannah Tittle - Oneida County

Shawn Yocum - Oneida County

Robert Hughes - Oneida County

Demetria Lunny - Oneida County

Jack Oczkowski - Oneida County

Kamren Patnode - Oneida County

Tyler Pelton - Oneida County

Douglas Hight - Herkimer County

Jalen Hubbard - Herkimer County

Connor Koppany - Herkimer County

Matthew Molinari - Madison County

Sheriff Maciol congratulated all the graduates on their accomplishments.

