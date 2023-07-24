2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The eyes of the sports world were fixated here as the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown officially enshrined two new members into its legendary fraternity.
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff are the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of inductees to 342.
48 previously enshrined Hall of Famers were on hand to welcome in the Class of 2023—in the 74th induction ceremony—including Class of 2020 inductee "The Captain" Derek Jeter and last year's headliner, Red Sox legend "Big Papi" David Ortiz.
