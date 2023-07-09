2023 Boilermaker 15K Road Race Kicks Off—LIVE Coverage

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
counties, Madison, Oneida and Onondaga.
* WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or
other areas is occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baldwinsville, Cicero, Lysander, Liverpool, Jordan,
Galeville, Bridgeport, Plainville, Clay, Van Buren, North
Syracuse, Minoa, Elbridge, Woodard, Bayberry, Euclid,
Mattydale, Lyncourt, Lakeland and Warners.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&