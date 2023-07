UTICA, N.Y. -- The excitement at the finish line could be felt as the winner of the 2023 Boilermaker 15K Road Race crossed it.

Jemal Yimer Mekonnen, 26, of Ethiopia was the first person to cross the 15K finish line this year with a time of 42:06, a new record. He broke his record he set last year, which was 42:38.

Jesca Chelangat, 25, of Kenya was the first to cross the finish in the women's division with a time of 47:33. Another record set.

The time of 47:57 was set by Edna Kiplagat.