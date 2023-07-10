2023 Boilermaker: The Records, The Detour, The Participants

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first four men's finishers of the Boilermaker 15K Road Race broke the course record.
The Records:
Jamel Yimer smashed his time last year by 32 seconds. This year, his time was 42:06.
John Korir, with a time of 42:13, Charles Langat, 42:28, and Omar Ait Chitachen, 42:33, were also record breakers.
The Detour:
The detour that was on the course this year could be a factor.
Dick Mattia, the elite athlete coordinator, said there is an incline on Whitesboro Street that was avoided when the runners cut across Caroline Street.
Even though the detour will likely go away next year, he said the elites won't.
"The number one thing that impresses them is the number of people along the course. The number of people in that parking lot when the awards go on, and they're standing up there looking out, and they see all those people. I'm not exaggerating. It blows their mind because they don't get that at other races," Mattia said.
The Participants:
There were 8,800 people who registered for the 15K Road Race. 6,973 finished the race.
There were 3,795 people who registered for the 5K Road Race. 3,125 finished the race.
Spectators came out in droves, and there were more than 270 entertainers.
The race has been building back from the Covid-19 pandemic since it was forced to go virtual in 2020.
Race President Mark Donovan said that after this year's showing, the cap will be raised next year.
"We had tremendous response this year. The caps were set because we had to buy for our need not buy for our hope, in terms of supplies. This year, we were 18 percent over last year, which is fantastic...A thousand people on the waitlist for the 15k, which gives us an indication that there is more demand out there," Donovan said.
This year, the 15k was capped at 8,500 participants.
Could it get back to 14,500?
Maybe not next year.
Donovan said more doesn't make the race better; it just makes it bigger.