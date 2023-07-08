2023 Boilermaker Walk

UTICA, NY - Hundreds of walkers got their steps in Saturday, at this year's Boilermaker Walk, and boy did they have a perfect day for it.
Over 400 walkers participated in this year's event, choosing to take part in either the 3 mile or 4 mile walk.
They started off from MVCC's Utica campus around noon making their way through Utica's Proctor Parks, where they were greeted by members of the Olmsted City of Greater Utica organization, before returning to the MVCC campus to finish things up.
The Olmsted members pointed out historical facts about the parks to the walkers, and showcased the work they've been doing to restore some of the wondrous features incorporated in them.
Alexander Harris MD, the President of Slocum Dickson Medical Group, which sponsored this year's walk says he was pleased by the large turnout. “This is a wonderful event, and a great opportunity to interact with our community, see all our friends and family right here in town, while staying healthy."
All registered walkers who participated in this year's event received a commemorative walker's bib and finisher's pin.