2023 Fire Truck Spectacular

New Hartford, NY -- The 2023 Firefighter spectacular celebrated its 19th year over at the New Hartford Shopping Center parking lot. Over 50 old and new fire trucks and emergency response vehicles had their equipment laid out to the community and their purpose explained by their operators.
According to Fire Spectacular Chairman Roy Schultz, upwards of 5,000 people were estimated to be there. Schultz said that although this event is for everybody to learn about the equipment and process of firefighting and emergency response structures, there is one part of the event that trumps all others.
"That's the fun is watching the excitement of the little kids... it's why we do it really," Schultz said.
As much as this event is for families and even firefighters, it's also a pretty big way to feed local veterans. The Feed Our Vets organization has been posted up with a flatbed truck at the event for the past 8 years gladly accepting donations.
Board Treasurer for Feed our Vets, Debby Orr, has been covering this event for three years now and said that one truckload of that food can supply upwards of 50 vets with a month's worth of food.
"The first year I did it... I had a car with me, and I needed three other cars to make it home because we were full of food," Orr said. "Last year we had a truckload of food and then some. Tonight, we're hoping to fill the truck out."
The event ended Thursday night at 9 p.m. with something reminiscent of a parade. The trucks turned on all their lights as they left, and the attendees lined the road exiting the parking lot.