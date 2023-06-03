2023 Firefighter Awareness Ride

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, 348 of the 469 fire fighter deaths in 2022 were caused by cancer. It's because of numbers like those that the Chapter 19 New York Red Knight Riders are doing the best they can to help our local fire fighters with their annual Believe 271 Benefit.
Today marks the eighth year of the Firefighter Awareness Ride. Community members and local bikers were welcomed to come out to the Westmoreland Fire Department to buy raffle tickets, merch, and take part in the main event... the ride.
As is tradition, riders biked around Central New York. This year the bikers went through four counties while showing support for cancer awareness and other serious illnesses in the Fire Service.
President of Chapter 19 New York Red Knight Riders, Sandy Quattrociocchi, set the stage for how much good this event can do.
"Our last year, we had over 200 bikes and we were able to give them $5,500... and over the 8-year span of time, we have given them over $20,000 from your donations, your participation," Quattrociocchi said.
This year they're looking to raise a bit more money for the firefighters in need.
"We're hoping to make it better this year," Quattrociocchi said. "We'd like to at least go for, if not the same, then at least $6,000 to be able to turn over to them. So, between the rider registrations and the raffles that we do and the fifty-fifty... that's our goal."
If you're wondering how this event and those donations are helping firefighters affected by serious illness, Brian McQueen, a former cancer survivor and a pivotal part in starting Believe 271, gave a story today on the assistant chief from the Lake Delta Fire Department and how he's currently getting help from Believe 271.
"Brian Szkotak was diagnosed with prostate cancer," McQueen said. "He's in a battle of a lifetime... and we went over everything with him. How can Believe help him out, what can we do, how can we send him where he's got to go... and that's what your donations from this bicycle ride do. We're able to send people like Brian and Audra to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at June 9th, to get the best treatment that he can get. And that's where they're going to go and they're going to be in a fight, but they know all of you standing around here today are why we're here and to help people like that."
Shortly after McQueen's speech, Szkotak was presented a $3,000 check to help him forward with his fight against cancer.