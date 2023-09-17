2023 Greater Utica Sports Hall Of Fame Induction

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 33rd Annual Greater Utica Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Sunday Afternoon at Events @171 Genesee in Utica.
Four athletes and one team were inducted as a part of the Class of 2023 for the Greater Utica Sports Hall Of Fame Induction.
The Class of 2023 Includes:
1983 Utica Blue Sox (NY-PENN League Champions):
The 1983 Utica Blue Sox are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their thrilling NY-Penn League championship this year and are Utica's last professional team to win a title in their league. Managed by Jim Gattis, the 1983 Blue Sox beat the Little Falls Mets by .5 games in a tight Eastern Division race. The team then went on to beat the Newark Orioles two games-to-one in the best-of-three championship series. GUSHOF board member Joanne Gerace, a Hall of Fame inductee herself, served as General Manager of the team. Following the wild ride to the title, Team President Roger Kahn, author of the highly regarded "The Boys of Summer," about the Brooklyn Dodgers, wrote about the Blue Sox season in another book, "Good Enough to Dream."
"It feels really good to be back," Jim Gattis said. "I was excited about coming and seeing the guys but it's exceeded all expectations and it's been great."
D.J. Carstensen (Former NCAA Basketball Player/Coach/Official):
A resident of New Hartford, became then one of Utica College's first NCAA Division I recruits when the Pioneers played in the top division back in 1981. After an impressive collegiate career, where he served as team captain, Carstensen moved on to officiating. In his career, he has officiated hundreds of games at the highest level of collegiate basketball, calling numerous games in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament for the past two decades. This past season, Carstensen officiated the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds. Carstensen is also a member of the Utica Pioneers' Hall of Fame.
"It's a special day because I've been in the area for over 40 years now and I'm originally from the mid-west so I never thought I'd be in Utica, New York for over 40 years and be able to play in the area, coach in the area and officiate in the area," Carstensen said. "You know, it means a lot to be a part of the community and have some success and to be a part of this induction."
Jerry Cook (NASCAR Hall Of Famer):
Cook is a long-time resident of Rome, NY. Cook had a very successful career as both a driver and executive in NASCAR. Behind the wheel, he won six NASCAR National Modified Championships while piling up 342 career wins. Cook worked for 34 years in NASCAR after retiring from driving. Cook grew up racing at Utica-Rome Speedway. Cook was named as one of NASCAR's top 50 drivers of all-time 25 years ago, and was just recently named in NASCAR's top-75 all-time team in 2023. Cook is a member of the Rome Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.
"NASCAR racing is all I've ever done," Cook said. "People ask me what I would have done if I didn't race and I say 'I don't know, that's all I've ever done is race' and of course now that I'm done with that, and have retired from NASCAR, to do all of these things with the hall of fames is really an honor so I feel great about it all!"
Angelo "Archi" Cianfrocco (Former RFA Baseball Player/Major Leaguer):
Cianfrocco was a former Rome Free Academy baseball star who shined for the Black Knights and the Smith Post American Legion team before going on to play at Onondaga Community College, and Purdue University. After a collegiate career, he played 10 seasons in the minor leagues and earned the call up to the majors where he spent seven seasons in the MLB with the Montreal Expos and San Diego Padres. He was primarily used as a utility player, and would play for the Seibu Lions of the Japanese Pacific League to close out his pro career.
Jess Jecko (Local Field Hockey Star):
A former Sauquoit Valley High School standout, went on to play 68 games as the goalkeeper for NCAA Division I Syracuse University where she posted a 1.31 goals-against average in 68 games. She led the Orange to the 2015 NCAA Championship, as a senior captain, after falling in the national championship game the year before. Following her collegiate career, Jecko played for the United States women's national team, and is now an assistant coach for NCAA Division I Duke University.
These local legends are now forever enshrined in Utica sports history.