COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The 2023 Otsego County Law Enforcement Torch Run took place Sunday morning in Cooperstown.
The 1.7 mile run through the heart of Cooperstown began at the Clark Sports Center and ended at the iconic Doubleday Field.
The event is led by law enforcement members throughout New York State called "The Guardians of the Flame."
Each Torch Run is held to raise money and awareness for "Special Olympics New York" and the 42,000+ Special Olympic athletes in New York.
"We're always looking for donations for the athletes of the Special Olympics," Lt. Chris Koeppe of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.
Koeppe is also the Central Region Director for the LETR.
"LETR began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run. He thought the Torch Run would help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas" according to Specialolympics.org.
LETR raised $2.6 million just in New York for Special Olympic athletes during 2022.