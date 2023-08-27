2023 Rome Police Department Award Ceremony

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Police Department held its 2023 Award Ceremony on Sunday to honor and recognize the members of the RPD and what they've accomplished.
The Award Ceremony took place at the Capitol Theatre on W Dominick Street in Rome shortly after 9 a.m.
Members of the Rome Police Department gathered outside of the Rome City Hall before the Award Ceremony.
From there, they marched in unison to the Capitol Theatre where they were greeted by family, friends and a round of applause.
Rome Chief of Police David J. Collins had the honors of doing the introduction speech and presenting some of the awards. Chief Collins said he feels the Rome Police Department is one of the best in not only New York, but the country, which is why he is honored to be their chief.
"There's nothing more joyful than taking the time to recognize the men and women of the Rome Police Department for their hard work, dedication to duty and commitment to service for the community they protect," Chief Collins said.
Over 40 Rome Police Patrolmen, Detectives, Sergeants, Lieutenants and Captains were honored in several categories including:
- Chief's Letter of Commendation
- Unit Commendation
- Safe Driving Award
- Good Conduct Medal
- Community Service Award
- Police Achievement Medal
- Meritorious Police Duty Medal
- Exceptional Service Medal
- Chief's Award
- Officer Of The Year
Patrolman Charles E. Zonnevylle IV was named Officer of the Year during the ceremony.
The 2023 Award Ceremony was the first one held since pre-COVID and the accomplishments of officers between 2020 and 2023 were honored.