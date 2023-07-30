Rome, N.Y. -- The 2023 Rome Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Sunday.
Eight of Rome's best coaches and athletes were inducted as family and friends gathered to watch.
Scott Pitoniak, a nationally recognized writer and best-selling author from Rome was this year's emcee.
This year's Hall of Fame class included:
- Peter A. Fabrizio Jr.
- Tom Gifford
- Billie Mays Jr.
- Doug Meiss
- Ralph Mirabelli
- Regina Jacobs Recco
- Jeff Skibitski
- John Walsh
Each of Hall of Famers have cemented their athletic legacy over the past few decades in the Copper City.
All eight inductees reached "all-star" status in athletics at either Rome Free Academy or Rome Catholic.
The 45th Annual Awards Banquet was held at Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino at 5:30 p.m.