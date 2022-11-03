20th annual auction and dinner to raise funds for The Neighborhood Center, Inc. set for Nov. 18

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 20th annual auction and dinner in support of The Marie A. Russo Neighborhood Center Institute was announced Thursday, for Nov. 18 at Harts Hill Inn.
Over 300 people are expected to attend the event where they can participate in silent and live auctions. There are over 50 silent auction items and baskets to bid on that include many donations from local businesses. Artwork and vacations will be included in the live auction.
Tickets cost $50 per person and include dinner and a chance to win the door prize which is valued at $1,000.
"We are so happy to be able to host our 20th Anniversary Auction & Dinner in person again this year! Fundraisers like our annual auction ensure that we can continue to offer vital services to over 40,000 individuals annually," Executive Director for the Neighborhood Center, Sandra Soroka said.
The Neighborhood Center, Inc, says its mission is to "enrich the lives of individuals and families through cooperative opportunities, resources and advocacy which embrace diversity, promote empowerment, and foster responsible citizenship."
The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Harts Hill Inn on Nov. 18. For more information call the center at (315) 272-2600, or visit their website.