21 bags of cocaine and loaded handgun found in New Hartford man's vehicle

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A New Hartford man was charged with multiple felonies Friday, following a traffic stop on Higby Road.
According to police, 35-year-old Floyd Thorne was pulled over after he went speeding past an officer that was already clearing a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Thorne was allegedly uncooperative with the officer, who later discovered Thorne had been driving with a suspended license.
Following a search of FloThorne's vehicle, officers found 21 individually wrapped bags of cocaine and a 9-millimeter handgun that was loaded with 12 rounds.
Thorne was arrested and taken to Frankfort Police Department. He has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.