22nd Congressional candidate makes local stop before primary

DEERFIELD, NY - The Oneida-Herkimer Shooters Committee on Political Education, or S.C.O.P.E., hosted 22nd Congressional candidate Brandon Williams at their August meeting Monday evening.
Williams is seeking the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat that is currently occupied by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. Tenney is now seeking a seat in the 24th congressional district following redistricting earlier this year.
Williams served in the Navy and compared what’s happening in the U.S. to a sinking submarine. He also answered questions from the pro-gun group on New York’s recent gun laws.
“Here in New York, the Safe Act is bad enough, but the most recent laws enacted by Governor Hochul have nothing to do with making our cities safe, or our State safe, or our citizens safe. It is only to wage war against political opponents. Which quite frankly, is all of us in this room.”
Williams is seeking the Republican nomination for the 22nd Congressional seat against Steve Wells.
The Primary to make that decision is Tuesday, August 23. Early voting begins August 13th and runs through the 21st.