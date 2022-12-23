25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in.
The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
The owner agreed to surrender the dogs.
"We have a here to help hotline," said Stacie Haynes from the Susquehanna SPCA. "We encourage folks - when they're in need, when they can no longer care for the animals they have, instead of reaching a point of dead or injured animals when it's too late, instead, they can reach out before that."
"This is a case where somebody called and was concerned," Haynes said. "We were able to speak with the owner and the owner was happy to have our help."
"We came out with the troopers and the person was very agreeable and she was like, you're right, I need help and she surrendered them."
If you can foster a dog, call (607)547-8111. The shelter will see people by appointment until at least noon Saturday.
Haynes said 25 dogs in less than 24 hours is a large intake.
"I know there isn't much time with the holidays, but anybody who can adopt or foster today or tomorrow, we are doing appointments until noon," Haynes said. "We would be really, really grateful."
Ten doodle mixes also came from a Buffalo rescue called Forever Friends. Those dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio and arrived at 2 a.m.
Then the calls for concern about 15 rottweilers in West Edmeston came in.
To make matters worse, the shelter can only transport five dogs at a time.
And because of the weather, the transport is taking longer than usual.
"We still have the space and we can manage it, but it's obviously better if we can get these dogs into homes for the holidays."
No word at this point on whether or not there will be charges filed in connection to this.
"As far as we are concerned," Haynes said, "The woman is asking for help and we are happy to be able to help her."
The dogs are as young as nine months.
The doodle mixes need a quiet place.
"We're encouraging people if you're home for the holidays and you're going to be off and you can spend time with one of our dogs or cats or mice or rabbits, please visit us."