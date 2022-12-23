25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest this afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
today. A lull in the winds may occur this morning, but winds
will pick up again after the frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue tonight and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
24 below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be blown down
and scattered power outages may result.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

...SNOW, BLOWING SNOW AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Periods of snow, some heavy at times will combine with falling
temperatures and gusty west winds to create areas of blowing snow
and potentially hazardous travel. Additional snow accumulation
through 5 PM will range up to 2 inches. Temperatures will drop
into the single digits or lower by 5 PM, with wind chills of 10
to 25 below zero. Use caution, plan extra time, and be prepared
for the winter conditions if you must travel.

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

  • Updated
  • 0
Susquehanna SPCA needs fosters, adoptions after taking in 25 dogs in 24 hours

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. 

The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.

The owner agreed to surrender the dogs.

"We have a here to help hotline," said Stacie Haynes from the Susquehanna SPCA. "We encourage folks - when they're in need, when they can no longer care for the animals they have, instead of reaching a point of dead or injured animals when it's too late, instead, they can reach out before that."

"This is a case where somebody called and was concerned," Haynes said. "We were able to speak with the owner and the owner was happy to have our help." 

"We came out with the troopers and the person was very agreeable and she was like, you're right, I need help and she surrendered them."

If you can foster a dog, call (607)547-8111. The shelter will see people by appointment until at least noon Saturday. 

Haynes said 25 dogs in less than 24 hours is a large intake. 

"I know there isn't much time with the holidays, but anybody who can adopt or foster today or tomorrow, we are doing appointments until noon," Haynes said. "We would be really, really grateful." 

Ten doodle mixes also came from a Buffalo rescue called Forever Friends. Those dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio and arrived at 2 a.m. 

Then the calls for concern about 15 rottweilers in West Edmeston came in. 

To make matters worse, the shelter can only transport five dogs at a time.

And because of the weather, the transport is taking longer than usual.

"We still have the space and we can manage it, but it's obviously better if we can get these dogs into homes for the holidays." 

No word at this point on whether or not there will be charges filed in connection to this. 

"As far as we are concerned," Haynes said, "The woman is asking for help and we are happy to be able to help her." 

The dogs are as young as nine months.

The doodle mixes need a quiet place.

"We're encouraging people if you're home for the holidays and you're going to be off and you can spend time with one of our dogs or cats or mice or rabbits, please visit us." 

