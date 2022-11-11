25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August.
On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
Upon arrival, police located the party in question, Hightower, who was holding a black can of spray paint. They began to question the individual about his actions, when he fled from the officers, jumping over fences and through backyards.
While running from the officers Hightower dropped a fanny pack and while police were not able to catch the male on that occasion, they were able to positively identify him through an identification found inside the pack.
There were also several other forms of identification and a credit card as well as the names of other individuals, inside the pack.
The incident was then assigned to a member of the Criminal Investigations Division. And it was learned that one of the credit cards inside the pack was reported stolen out of the City of Little Falls.
The investigator was able to contact the victim and secure a deposition for charging purposes in Utica. The investigation into the damage and theft of the vehicle is ongoing.
Hightower is currently being held at the Oneida County Jail on weapons-related charges.