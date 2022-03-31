27 graduate from the Mohawk Valley Police Academy

Utica, N.Y. -- 27 graduates will now go on to protect and serve.
The Stanley Theater hosted the Mohawk Valley Police Academy graduation of class 2022-1.
The class endured 25 weeks of classroom and practical training and another 12 weeks of field training.
The following is a list of Graduates and their agencies:
Auburn City Police Department:
Officer Nick Gehm
Officer Andrew Henderson
Officer Edward Pickard
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputy Bruce Winter
DeWitt Police Department:
Officer Joe Dillabough
Geneva Police Department:
Officer Nick Shannon
Officer Allan Smith
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputy Aaron Alshaman
Deputy Noah Danquer
Deputy Bailey Dixon
Deputy Uriah Portner
Deputy Robert Prody
Deputy Gerald Villarreal
City Of Rome Police Department:
Officer Sean Banks
Officer Gustavo Brea
Officer Louie Daniello
Officer Dylan Hale
Officer Isaiah Harris
Officer Nick Proper
Officer Sierra Schultz
Officer J’ondre Snyder
Officer Jaryn Spellman
St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police:
Officer Gordon King
Utica City Police Department:
Officer Matthew Cross
Officer Myles Felton
Officer Leby Gonzalez
Officer Kyle Kuty