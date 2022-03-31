 Skip to main content
27 graduate from the Mohawk Valley Police Academy

MV Academy graduation 2022-1

Utica, N.Y. -- 27 graduates will now go on to protect and serve.

The Stanley Theater hosted the Mohawk Valley Police Academy graduation of class 2022-1.

The class endured 25 weeks of classroom and practical training and another 12 weeks of field training.

The following is a list of Graduates and their agencies:

Auburn City Police Department:

Officer Nick Gehm

Officer Andrew Henderson

Officer Edward Pickard

 Chenango County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputy Bruce Winter

DeWitt Police Department:

Officer Joe Dillabough

 

Geneva Police Department:

Officer Nick Shannon

Officer Allan Smith

 

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputy Aaron Alshaman

Deputy Noah Danquer

Deputy Bailey Dixon

Deputy Uriah Portner

Deputy Robert Prody

Deputy Gerald Villarreal

City Of Rome Police Department:

Officer Sean Banks

Officer Gustavo Brea

Officer Louie Daniello

Officer Dylan Hale

Officer Isaiah Harris

Officer Nick Proper

Officer Sierra Schultz

Officer J’ondre Snyder

Officer Jaryn Spellman

St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police:

Officer Gordon King

Utica City Police Department:

Officer Matthew Cross

Officer Myles Felton

Officer Leby Gonzalez

Officer Kyle Kuty

