2nd Republican joins race for Oneida County Clerk

Whitestown Town Clerk Mary Finegan has announced her plans to run for Oneida County Clerk.
Finegan, a Republican, has been the town clerk since 2006, and says her experience and leadership skills make her well-equipped for the job. She currently manages official records, licensure and permits for the town.
Finegan will face off with Dave Gordon in a Republican primary this June.
Current Oneida County clerk, Sandra DiPerno, is retiring.
John Zielinski had previously announced plans to run for county clerk, but now says he will run for state Assembly against Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon.