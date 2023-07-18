$3 Million Available in Recovery Funds for Orange County Homeowners Dealing with Flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier this afternoon in Orange County that up to $3 million will be available in funding for eligible homeowners.
Governor Hochul applied for the FEMA Major Disaster Declaration after more than $50 million in damages was caused by flooding after recent heavy rainfalls.
Homeowners can apply for funding at www.rupco.org or call 845-713-4568 ext. 114 for more information.
More on the assistance program can also be found here.
"I'm really proud today we've identified a funding source. We'll be announcing and putting forth $3 million available for these homeowners here in Orange County, and this is a lifeline. This will be a lifeline and providing critical emergency repair grants to homeowners who meet the income threshold. And if there's money remaining, we'll be raising those thresholds," Hochul said.