$3 Million Available in Recovery Funds for Orange County Homeowners Dealing with Flooding

  • Updated
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier this afternoon in Orange County that up to $3 million will be available in funding for eligible homeowners.

Governor Hochul applied for the FEMA Major Disaster Declaration after more than $50 million in damages was caused by flooding after recent heavy rainfalls.

Homeowners can apply for funding at www.rupco.org or call 845-713-4568 ext. 114 for more information.

More on the assistance program can also be found here

"I'm really proud today we've identified a funding source. We'll be announcing and putting forth $3 million available for these homeowners here in Orange County, and this is a lifeline. This will be a lifeline and providing critical emergency repair grants to homeowners who meet the income threshold. And if there's money remaining, we'll be raising those thresholds," Hochul said. 

