$3 Million in federal funding announced for new 'Internet of Things' development lab in Rome

Rome, N.Y.-- $3 Million from this year's Bi-Partisan spending bill will be coming right here to the Mohawk Valley. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado made the announcement Friday afternoon at Innovare Labs at the Griffiss Airport in Rome. The funding will be used to develop a new 'living lab' for smart devices.
"Smart technologies are devices that we will use today, tomorrow and in the future. They will help improve the environment we live in, making things more resilient, efficient and sustainable, and they can help elevate our quality of life, improving everything from insulin pumps to pacemakers, to thermostats, lighting, robotics systems and drones." Sen. Gillibrand said.
The living lab will be an open and collaborative environment where vendors and developers can integrate, test, experiment and demonstrate capabilities of internet of things devices. But what is the internet of things?
Heather Hage, CEO of the Griffiss Institute described some of the objects using the internet of things.
"Your watch, your phone, your thermostat, your refridgerator your TV."
In addition, the internet of things can be used to interconnect devices and networks, which the Air Force Research Lab says they will use to develop a new battle command system.
"ABMS uses advanced communication networks, new computer processing system and cloud environment to allow air and space force networks to share information and provide better decision making. ABMS is a large internet of things system." Dr. Michael Hayduk, Deputy Director of the AFRL Information Directorate said.
For Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, he feels it is a path to the future.
"This the future on so many levels. This site is where inventors, developers and vendors can push the limit when it comes to smart development capabilities, a space for collaboration and for the development of new ideas." The Lieutenant Governor said.