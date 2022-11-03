3-year-old girl dies in rollover crash in Otsego County

PLAINFIELD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County Wednesday night, according to New York State Police.
First responders were called to Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield just before 9 p.m. for a one-car crash. Police say a Ford Expedition went off of the road, struck an embankment and rolled over.
There were two adults and five children in the SUV at the time of the crash.
Police say the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman and a 42-year-old male, as well as a 3-month-old girl, a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, all of Rome, were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.
State police did not release details on their conditions as of Thursday morning.
The crash is still under investigation.