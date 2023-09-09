31st Wiggle Waggle Walkathon

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Sherill Brook Park became a dog's dream this afternoon when Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society held their 31st annual Wiggle Waggle Walkathon.
Dogs big and small were able to make some new dog friends, get some treats from the local vendors, and if you were a lucky pup, you may have even gone home with a new brother or sister. Nine dogs were up for adoptions this afternoon at the event, and they were all raring to go home with a new family.
Kyla Jacobs, Executive Director for Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society says that the dogs up for adoption were all ages and all very loveable.
"They come to the shelter scared either coming off the street trying to survive or coming from a home that can no longer care for them to now being surrounded by other dogs, strangers, new food, everything is very different for them," Jacobs said. "When they get to go back to a loving home it's just life changing."
Speaking of families, there was plenty for them too. Live music by the drive, fun vendors for both the dogs and their owners, free live classes for dog training, goody bags, and plenty more.
If you didn't make it out and you'd like to adopt or make a donation to the humane society then you can visit their website at anitas-sshs.org