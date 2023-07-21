ILION, N.Y. -- The 37th Annual Ilion Days Doo-Dah Parade was held this Friday.
The parade began at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick Street and Otsego Street (State Route 51).
Many residents gathered to see the parade come through the village.
The theme of the Doo-Dah Parade was "Books, Books, Books," to celebrate the library.
Ilion Days is fully financed through the donations and sponsorships of local businesses and fundraisers put on by the Ilion Days Committee according to their website.
The purpose of the parade each year is to get people out of the house to have fun in the local community.