3rd graders learn about fire prevention

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Following fire prevention week, 3rd graders were being taught all about fire safety at Benton Hall Academy, Tuesday.
Third Graders at the school were recognized and presented with a certificate and comic book for taking part in the Never Again Safety Contest. The book was created by the principal and illustrated by Joe Longo.
The contest is in memory of the six MC Cloud children who died in a house fire in Little Falls, in 1991.
The hope is for the kids to really remember what they have learned about fire prevention, go home and ask their parents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and practice their exit plans.