3rd time's the charm for Central New York Irish Festival

DEANSBORO, N.Y. - Irish eyes were smiling in Central New York this weekend.
It took a few years, but the first ever CNY Irish festival finally took place at MKJ farms in Deansboro. There was plenty of Irish music, food, and games for all to enjoy.
Following the completion of the Erie Canal, many of the Irishmen who worked on the canal, settled in the area with their families because it reminded them of home.
"Actually this looks like Ireland,” says Kathy Stockbridge, one of the board members for the festival. “We've been over that way and the Mohawk Valley region and the Adirondacks are very similar to the Wicklow County."
Organizers say plans are already in the works for next year's festival, and they hope to make it an even bigger and better one.