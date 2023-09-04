4 Arrested After Utica Traffic Stop

Utica, N.Y.--4 Syracuse residents are facing weapons possession charges after a traffic stop over the weekend in Utica.
The Utica police department says they stopped a car near the intersection of York and Court Streets around 12:40 AM Saturday for traffic violations. When speaking with one of the males in the car, He began to obstruct the stop by not complying with the officers. The man was removed from the car, which is when officers noticed an open container of alcohol in the car. The three other people in the car were removed and the car was searched. During the search, officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the backseat.
Utica police have charged 29-year-old Tanaysia Davis, 31-year-old Qwantashia Clemons, 34-year-old Gweanna Mosley and 36 year old Anthony Walker all of syracuse with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. Walker was also charged with false personation