 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values will be found
in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

4 Arrested After Utica Traffic Stop

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica, N.Y.--4 Syracuse residents are facing weapons possession charges after a traffic stop over the weekend in Utica.

The Utica police department says they stopped a car near the intersection of York and Court Streets around 12:40 AM Saturday for traffic violations. When speaking with one of the males in the car, He began to obstruct the stop by not complying with the officers. The man was removed from the car, which is when officers noticed an open container of alcohol in the car. The three other people in the car were removed and the car was searched. During the search, officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the backseat.

Utica police have charged 29-year-old Tanaysia Davis, 31-year-old Qwantashia Clemons, 34-year-old Gweanna Mosley and 36 year old Anthony Walker all of syracuse with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. Walker was also charged with false personation

Recommended for you