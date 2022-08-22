4 Delta Lake lifeguards honored for saving infant's life

It was a slow and rainy day on July 5. Most of the campers had already returned home from the Fourth of July weekend and the beach was empty. It seemed like it would be a slow day until 11:30 a.m. That’s when a frantic 911 call was received about an 11-month-old child not breathing at the campground. Chief lifeguard Olivia Smith was the first lifeguard to the child.
"I got to the infant I checked for a pulse, breathing, I immediately began CPR, while Mike and Gavin were on the oxygen and Dennis was putting on the AED," Smith recounted.
Next on scene were volunteers from Westernville fire department. After 15 rounds of CPR, the child regained a pulse. While it only took the fire department five minutes to arrive, Amcare CEO Paul Taylor explained that the quick response of the lifeguards made the difference in the survival of the child.
"Without breathing, you can start to have detrimental effects on your body in under four minutes. The lifeguards were there much quicker than that and they are the sole reason why the child is doing so well today" explained Taylor.
The quick actions of the lifeguards can be attributed to their training and dedication.
"We do in-service trainings once a week from nine to 11 every single week, we practice these skills, so that’s why its super important we do that every single week and that’s what I have my guards do," Smith said.
While they may not realize it now, in a matter of minutes, four young men and women along with a team of firefighters, law enforcement and EMTs worked together to ensure that an 11-month-old will be able to grow up.