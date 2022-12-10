4 displaced by Paris fire

Paris, N.Y.-- More than 8 fire departments responded to the fire which was first called in just before 6:30 on Friday evening and fought the fire well into the evening, clearing the scene around 2:30 this morning.
NewsChannel 2 spoke to some friends of the family that lived at the house. Only the 13-year old daughter was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape unharmed after a passing driver noticed the smoke and ran into the house to warn her about the fire. Two of the family's cats died in the fire. Fire officials believe a faulty heater is to blame for starting the fire. A go-fund-me has been setup to help the family.