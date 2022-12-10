 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,
with up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the
southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The snow will be wet and heavy in nature, so plan on
slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with rain in the
low elevations and valley locations Sunday afternoon. This will
lead to lower snow amounts, around 2 inches or less, in some of
the higher populated areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper
Susquehanna and Delaware valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

4 displaced by Paris fire

  • Updated
  • 0

Paris, N.Y.-- More than 8 fire departments responded to the fire which was first called in just before 6:30 on Friday evening and fought the fire well into the evening, clearing the scene around 2:30 this morning.

NewsChannel 2 spoke to some friends of the family that lived at the house. Only the 13-year old daughter was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape unharmed after a passing driver noticed the smoke and ran into the house to warn her about the fire. Two of the family's cats died in the fire. Fire officials believe a faulty heater is to blame for starting the fire. A go-fund-me has been setup to help the family. 

Paris Fire GoFundMe

