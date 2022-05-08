 Skip to main content
4-H holds annual Clover Day

ROME, NY - The Oneida County Cornell Cooperative Extensions 4-H club hosted their annual Clover Day at Runnings in Rome Saturday.

The event featured plenty of live animals like cows, goats, and rabbits.

If animals weren’t your thing, the 4-H members were also there to assist the little ones in making that special crafty gift for mom.

Making some crafty gifts for Mother's Day

4-H educator Lynette Kay says the annual event is a way for the 4-H youth to show the public what they do, while learning some very important life lessons.

"The benefit 4-H gets, especially coming off Covid, is that they're interacting with the public. They're getting out there and meeting people and developing those skills that they lacked because they were at home and not in the classroom".

If you're interested in becoming involved with 4-H just contact them at 315-736-3394

