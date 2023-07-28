$4 Million in Federal Funding for Rome Memorial Hospital

ROME, N.Y. -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $4 million in federal funding to support Rome Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 response.
The exact total is $4,314,895 for Rome Memorial Hospital from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover costs associated with the hospital’s COVID responses.
“During a time of crisis, Rome Memorial Hospital heroically stepped up to fight the pandemic on the front lines and provide lifesaving care to Covid-19 patients in and around Oneida County,” Schumer said.
Gillibrand said that “throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the staff at Rome Memorial Hospital provided lifesaving care for patients in Oneida County."
Rome Health President/CEO AnneMarie Czyz said that the healthcare center is grateful for the senators' advocacy.
"Because of the dedication of our colleagues, Rome Health exceeded the community's expectations to maintain access to the full breadth of healthcare services throughout the pandemic. The FEMA dollars will help offset the losses incurred as a result of the high cost of supplemental agency staff to preserve that access," Czyz said.
This funding is in addition to $2.5 million in 'hot spot' funding to Rome Memorial Hospital in 2020.