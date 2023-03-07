45 local Boy Scouts achieve Eagle Scout Rank

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Leatherstocking Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is celebrating 45 Scouts who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout last year (2022).
The Leatherstocking Council, BSA provides character development programs and leadership skills training to around 3,000 families. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the organization that can be achieved and requires years of commitment, hard work and community service. Only 5% of Scouts achieve this distinction nationally. Scouts who earned the Eagle Scout rank are from Schoharie, Delaware, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties.
Their rank will serve as a great addition to their resumes and college applications and is a reflection of character, leadership and commitment to service. The hope is for these young men to continue to be leaders and make a positive difference in the world.